1/1
Thomas Finn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LA JOLLA Long time resident of La Jolla. Tom passed away peacefully in his home in Poulsbo, WA. We hope that he will be remembered for being a caring and a compassionate man who was admired and deeply loved by his family, and many friends.Sara Finn, his wife of 64 years, preceded Tom in death. He is survived by his four children, Shawn, Paula, Anne-Marie and Sara; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.The family will not be hosting a Celebration of Life, in consideration of everyone's health and well being, but a close friend will host a Mass on Tuesday, August 4, at 8am at All Hallows Catholic Church Outdoors.Donations to St. Madeline's Sophie's Center, 2119 E. Madison, El Cajon, CA 92019 in the name of Tom Finn, would be deeply appreciated. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Thomas Finn June 19, 1928 - July 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in La Jolla Light on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved