Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Ortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Ortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Ortner Obituary
La Jolla Tom Ortner, long time resident of La Jolla passed away after battling cancer on May 24, at the age of 69. He was born in Chicago on September 18, 1949, to Max and Lu Ortner and moved to La Jolla when he was five years old. He is survived by his sister, Lynne; brother, Jim; loving wife, Susan; and daughter; Reina.He was an avid surfer and will be remembered in a paddle out ceremony at Windansea Beach on July 27 at noon. All are welcome.Donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign www.gofundme.com/in-remembrance-of-tom-ortner Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Tom Ortner September 18, 1949 - May 24, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.