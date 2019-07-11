|
|
La Jolla Tom Ortner, long time resident of La Jolla passed away after battling cancer on May 24, at the age of 69. He was born in Chicago on September 18, 1949, to Max and Lu Ortner and moved to La Jolla when he was five years old. He is survived by his sister, Lynne; brother, Jim; loving wife, Susan; and daughter; Reina.He was an avid surfer and will be remembered in a paddle out ceremony at Windansea Beach on July 27 at noon. All are welcome.Donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign www.gofundme.com/in-remembrance-of-tom-ortner Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Tom Ortner September 18, 1949 - May 24, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on July 11, 2019