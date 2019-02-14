La Jolla Veronica "Ronnie" Nichols, beloved sister and aunt, passed away on December 30, 2018, surrounded by her family. Ronnie was born December 1, 1926, on Long Island, New York to Henry and Lillian Bohler; she was the third of four girls. After high school, she modeled in Manhattan before moving to California. It was then that she met Jimmy Nichols, one of the top-10 jockeys on the California tracks.Ronnie and Jimmy were married in 1948. Jimmy's career as a jockey and, later, a steward gave them the opportunity to live all over the country: New York, California, Florida, Louisiana, and finally, Texas. Jimmy passed away in 2003 and more than a decade later, Ronnie moved back to California to be close to her sister, Patricia. She lived at White Sands, where she enjoyed views of the beautiful Pacific and visiting with her family.Ronnie had a passion for travel; she toured the globe with Jimmy, her best friend, Anne Tate, and her niece, Joy; spending time in Europe, Africa, India and Asia. She was known for her generosity, stellar whistling skills and ability to be amused by almost anything. While she didn't have children of her own, she had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews as well as her best friend's children, all who remember her with great love and gratitude. Ronnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her mother and father; sisters, Ethel and Lil; nephews, Kevin and K.L.; and nieces, Gay and Paula. She is survived by her sister, Patricia; as well as a nephew; several nieces; grandnieces and grandnephews.A memorial service will be held at White Sands on February 16. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Veronica Ronnie' Nichols December 1, 1926 - December 30, 2018 Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary