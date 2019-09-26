|
|
La Jolla Victoria Alberta Adams, 83, of La Jolla, passed peacefully on the evening of Thursday, September 5th, 2019. Born August 9th, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joel and Marcella Cornish, she married Keith Wilcox Adams on August 31st, 1957. After graduating from Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, Victoria attended both Pine Manor and Sarah Lawrence colleges. She enjoyed living in Portland and Sunriver, Oregon, prior to moving to La Jolla in 1974. Though her great love in her life was her husband, Keith, their children and family, she enjoyed being a help to her community through active membership in charitable organizations. She fondly remembered her friends and associates in Las Patronas, Town and Gown, Colonial Dames, Wednesday Club, and Las Jardineras. She is survived by her brother, Judson Cornish of La Jolla; children, Kristin Woolley of Novato, CA., Joel Adams of Anchorage, AK., and Tori Rasche of York, ME.; along with eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and myriad nieces and nephews. Victoria's husband, Keith W. Adams, and son, Keith Cornish Adams, preceded her in death.A memorial service is planned for Monday, December 30th, 2019, at St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church, in La Jolla at 11:00 A.M., with a reception to follow at the family home. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Victoria Alberta Adams August 9, 1936 - September 5, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 26, 2019