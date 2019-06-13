Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Gaburo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Hommel Gaburo

Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia Hommel Gaburo 1938 - 2019 Rancho Bernardo Ginny's life story, from her daughter's perspective. Ginny was born on November 23, 1938, in Beardstown, Illinois, a small town on the Illinois River. The second of two children, she and her older brother, Bob, loved to be out on the river with their parents, aunts, and uncles in various watercraft and these adventures, for both, sparked a lifelong love of being on or near the water. They had an idyllic small-town lifestyle with cousins and grandparents only a block away. Ginny's first loves, after her family and childhood dog, Bucky, was the piano and the Catholic Church. She spent hours each day in both pursuits. Early on she had thoughts of becoming a nun. Obviously, time would change that focus. After high school at Marymount in Evanston, Illinois, Ginny followed her brother to the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana. Her first major loss in life came when their mom passed away from Pancreatic Cancer during her freshman year. While grieving the loss of her mom and going home weekends to help her Dad, Ginny threw herself into college life full force, focusing as much on fun and glamourous dances (with a long line of wishful suitors waiting to grab her attention), cheerleading for the Fighting Illini, was on the Women's Rifle Team, and was very active in her sorority, as well as academics. She graduated in 1963 with dual degrees: Bachelor of Arts in Literature, Phi Beta Kappa, cum laude, and Bachelor of Music in Piano, magna cum laude. Her brother, Bob, sums it up this way, "She started after me, finished before me, and left with two degrees to my one." She later returned to the University of Illinois to earn a Master of Music in Piano. Always an overachiever!While at the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana, Ginny met the love of her life, Kenneth Gaburo, a composer, writer, and teacher. They married in 1964 and Ginny happily jumped into the role of wife, as well as mom to Ken's two sons, Kirk and Mark. Ginny and Ken had one daughter together, Lia. In 1968, Ginny and Ken moved to San Diego as Ken has an appointment at the newly formed School of Music at UCSD. Ginny was deeply committed to family life, as well as vibrant career as a concert pianist, teacher, and author. Ginny's concert practice sessions were quite intense. She practiced for six-nine months in advance of a concert (16 hours a day in the last month or two before a performance). As an author, one of her principal works were Who is Bruce Simonds, wherein she shared the life, teachings, and performances of the well-known concert artist (and one of her two main mentors), chair of the music department at Yale University, and frequently featured soloist with the Boston Symphony. Ginny's in-depth study of musical notation was on display in her book, Notation, which has been adopted as a required text in music schools throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Somehow during this busy phase of her life, she found the time for two new additional passions tennis and gardening and oh yeah, bread making and many other culinary pursuits! In her early tennis days, she met her four best friends who are kindred spirits still today, Kippy, Dorothy, Deannie and Nan. Tennis stood the test of time. Up until shortly before her death, she was still playing tennis five times a week!After her divorce, she made a pragmatic decision (anyone who knows her, knows she was certainly pragmatic!) and she gave up the piano and went to law school at 42 years old. We had to eat somehow, and law was her answer. I used to ask her, "How can you give up piano entirely?". Her answer was always the same, "It would be too sad to only play for a little while each day and then leave it to go to work" for her, it was all or nothing. When she graduated law school, she joined two laws firms before opening her own office which thrived from 1988 2014. She was an accomplished litigator and served on the Board of Directors for La Jolla Bar Association and served tirelessly on the Legislation Committee of the Conference of Delegates, among many other committees and boards.Coinciding with closing her law office, she returned to her first love the piano. She began practicing many hours a day and soon had a bevy of students, typically ranging from 6 19 years old. Until April, she was teaching 25 students a week.She lived and loved a full life. She loved her family, her friends, music, law, tennis, gardening, cooking, entertaining, the water, San Diego, and dogs, always dogs. While we miss her dearly, she is always right here in our heart. Friends and family will be gathering for a celebration of Ginny's life on June 22, 2019, at 10:00 am in the Walnut Lounge at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive in La Jolla, where she had been a member for nearly 50 years. Among those who will grieve her loss are her daughter, Lia Gaburo Tysdal; step-son, Kirk Gaburo; brother, Robert "Bob" Hommel; her cousins, Janet Murphy and John Schultz; seven nieces and nephews; three step-granddaughters; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews; and her sweet dog, Angel.