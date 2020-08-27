1/1
Wanda Weston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

La Jolla
Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 14. She was 95 years old.Wanda was born in Los Angeles, California to Era Smith and Johannes Debes. Upon graduating from Santa Monica High School, she entered Stratford College in Danville, Virginia. Returning to Los Angeles, Wanda entered the Art Center School of Design, where she met and married Eugene Weston
III. They shared an extraordinary marriage of 65 years. Their professional lives centered on the design world: he, a prominent architect and she, an interior designer practicing 20 years in La Jolla, California. Wanda and Gene loved to travel and visited many parts of the world. After retiring, they lived happily at The Sea Ranch in Northern California before moving to Santa Barbara in 2001.Wanda is survived by her four daughters: Karen Weston, Sherri Adler, Candy Weston, and Marianna Weston. She leaves six grandchildren: Robin Palmer, Erik Witholt, Ryan Witholt, Kristofer Witholt, Rebecca Anderson, and Daniel Adler. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Lea and Ara Anderson; Geneva, Eliza, and Ivy Palmer; and Alexander, Trevor, Sonny, and Jay Witholt.A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, Wanda's wish was that a special kindness be done for a friend or loved one. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Wanda Weston June 23, 1925 - August 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved