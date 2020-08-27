La Jolla
Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 14. She was 95 years old.Wanda was born in Los Angeles, California to Era Smith and Johannes Debes. Upon graduating from Santa Monica High School, she entered Stratford College in Danville, Virginia. Returning to Los Angeles, Wanda entered the Art Center School of Design, where she met and married Eugene Weston
III. They shared an extraordinary marriage of 65 years. Their professional lives centered on the design world: he, a prominent architect and she, an interior designer practicing 20 years in La Jolla, California. Wanda and Gene loved to travel and visited many parts of the world. After retiring, they lived happily at The Sea Ranch in Northern California before moving to Santa Barbara in 2001.Wanda is survived by her four daughters: Karen Weston, Sherri Adler, Candy Weston, and Marianna Weston. She leaves six grandchildren: Robin Palmer, Erik Witholt, Ryan Witholt, Kristofer Witholt, Rebecca Anderson, and Daniel Adler. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Lea and Ara Anderson; Geneva, Eliza, and Ivy Palmer; and Alexander, Trevor, Sonny, and Jay Witholt.A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, Wanda's wish was that a special kindness be done for a friend or loved one. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
lajollalight Wanda Weston June 23, 1925 - August 14, 2020