William Arthur Bill' Tribolet November 10, 1944 - June 29, 2019 La Jolla William Arthur Bill' Tribolet, 74, passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family following a one-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Bill was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the fourth child of John and Erma Tribolet. After a few early moves around the southwest, Bill's family settled in Phoenix, AZ in 1956. He attended Brophy Prep High School, where he learned a lot about faith and discipline. He was a good athlete and a good student, but what he excelled at was making friends and building life-long relationships. He went on to attend the University of Arizona, where he majored in business. He joined the SAE fraternity and served as its president his senior year. While at the UofA, he began dating the love of his life, Stephanie Anderson, whom he married in 1965. While on their honeymoon in Coronado, CA, they fell in love with San Diego and decided it was the perfect place to start their family. They have spent the last 45 years living in La Jolla, CA, where they raised their four loving children and were active members in the community. Bill was a founder of the La Jolla High School Foundation and a member of the board of the La Jolla YMCA. In addition to his youth-focused e?orts, he served on the board of United through Reading, raised money for the Mount Soledad Memorial and served as chairman of Enhance La Jolla. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the La Jolla Country Club where he served as its president for two years.Bill began his business career in 1965 with IBM. In 1976, he joined La Jolla Development and the Collins Companies as he transitioned his career into real estate development. For 37 years he was actively involved in the development and leasing of shopping centers throughout California. Throughout his career, he was involved in the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers. After a long, rewarding career working on many meaningful projects with people he deeply respected, he retired in 2014. The most important priorities for Bill were his family, his friends, and his faith. His commitment to these priorities was unwavering throughout his life. His life was as rich as it could possibly be due to the human connections and relationships, and he positively impacted the lives of countless people. He will be remembered always for his sharp wit, his ?erce loyalty, and his devotion to his family. Bill is survived by Stephanie, his wife of 53 years; four children and their spouses; Danielle Miller (Ron), Patrick (Dawne), John (Gina), Katie Driscoll (Keenan); fourteen grandchildren; his sister, Susan Cheney (Bud), and Brother, Tom Tribolet (Mary Pat).A funeral service for Bill will be held July 8th, 2019, at 10:30 am, at All Hallows Catholic Church, in La Jolla, California. In lieu of ?owers, philanthropic gifts in memory of Bill Tribolet can be made to the Moores Cancer Center Bill Tribolet Tributes c/o The Gift Processing O?ce UC San Diego 9500 Gilman Drive #0940 La Jolla, CA 92093-0940 indicate on the memo line that your gift is designated to Fund # 6504-UC Blood Cancer Consortium Clinical Trial under the direction of Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt. Please indicate on the check or in an accompanying note that your gift is made in memory of Bill Tribolet. Published in La Jolla Light on July 11, 2019