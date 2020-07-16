William M. Johnson BJ' February 12, 1939 - June 7, 2020 La Jolla BJ left us in the early morning hours of June 7. After a hard-fought battle with numerous physical ailments, he died of natural causes at 81.Bill was born in 1939, in St Louis, Missouri, to Monte and Blanche Johnson. Shortly thereafter his dad, Monte, would be called to serve as an officer in the Navy during World War II. As luck would have it, he was to be initially stationed in San Diego. The family quickly moved to Ocean Beach around 1944, where Bill attended elementary school before the family eventually moved to La Jolla. BJ attended La Jolla High School, where he lettered in baseball & basketball. He accepted a scholarship to play baseball (shortstop) at the University of California at Berkeley and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.Upon graduation, he returned to La Jolla and began his career as a stockbroker. He quickly became the youngest manager at 23 of his firm. His career as an accomplished stockbroker spanned 38 years having served at Shearson Lehman Brothers until he retired at age 60. He was an avid golfer, joined La Jolla Country Club in 1963, and enjoyed playing golf there for over 50 years. BJ was a La Jolla fixture for many years and a loyal patron at the Whaling Bar, with so many of his great friends. He always had a kind word to say to everyone he met.He was predeceased by his mother, father, sister Diane, and wife Evelyn and survived by his three children Kimberly, Todd (daughter-in-law Maria), and Britton, and sister-in-law Suzanne. He also leaves behind four grandsons and one granddaughter, Christopher, Nicholas, Patricia, Hayden, and Cooper.For those who knew him, BJ lived life on his terms and enjoyed every minute of it. He will be greatly missed. There will be a "paddle out" at the Windansea pumphouse (date to be announced) where he will be celebrated...as he joins Evelyn, in eternity. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
