Aaron James Zupec-Ramos, age 25, departed from this life on Monday April 22, 2019. Aaron was born October 11th, 1993, in Waukegan, IL. Aaron was a 2012 graduate of Warren-Township High School. He also attended the College of Lake County. Aaron had many passions in life, being a musician was one of them. He loved playing his guitar and piano. Aaron was amazingly talented. He will always be remembered as a caring, loving individual who had the ability to make you smile. Aaron is survived by his father, Richard (Laura) Ramos; two brothers, Ricky(Taylor) Zupec, Alex Lucas-Ramos; grandfather, Paul(Patricia) Zupec; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jill Zupec; grandmother, Mary-Ann Guenther; and best friend, Jacob Randall. Anyone that wishes to pay respects to the friends and family of Aaron is welcomed to attend a memorial ceremony and prayer on Saturday, May 4th, from 11am to 1pm at the Peterson-Patch Funeral Home located at 408 N. Sheridan Rd. in Waukegan, IL. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019