Abel Gutierrez Sr., 84, of Beach Park, IL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan. Abel was born December 31, 1934 in Port Isabel, TX. He retired from Abbott Laboratories after 27 years. Abel was a faithful member of The Encounter Church (formerly Lakeshore Tabernacle) in Kenosha, WI since 1986. The church was a large part of his life and he enjoyed cooking for the church for many years. Abel was a devout man of God, and a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Feliece) Gutierrez of Gurnee, IL, Diana Gutierrez of Beach Park, IL, Abel Gutierrez Jr of Beach Park, IL, and Adam (Anne) Gutierrez of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Enrique (Kristen), Lisandra, and Aubrey; great-grandson, Liam; brothers, Pedro, Isaias, and Jose Gutierrez; sister, Isabel Rivera; and many nieces, nephews, and other family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Guadalupe; parents, Guadalupe and Eugene Gutierrez; and siblings, Estanislao Gutierrez, Eugenio Gutierrez, Justa Valdivez, and Baltazar Gutierrez. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at The Encounter Church, 8900 34th Ave., Kenosha, WI. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church would be appreciated. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019