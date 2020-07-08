1/1
Abigail Alexandra Shanley-Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abigail Alexandra Shanley-Roberts, aged 17, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home of a pulmonary embolism on June 26, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Ross and Eileen, and sister of Emily. Abigail was a rising senior at Lake Forest Academy and a competitive sailor with Lake Forest Sailing. She was a member of the Vestry and Choir at St. Elisabeth's in Glencoe. In addition to being an honors student who took 5 AP classes last year, Abbe was a talented knitter and baker who always found time for her friends. She was well known for her dry sense of humor. Most importantly, she was kind. Abigail's life's goal was to attend the US Coast Guard Academy to study naval architecture and serve and protect people on our waterways. She is survived by her parents, Ross and the Rev. Eileen Shanley-Roberts, sister Emily (Alejandro Ruiz-Ramon), Grandparents Donald and Helen Shanley, pugs Oliver and Mildred and cats Ambrosius and David as well as Aunts and Uncle: Robyn Roberts (Steve Morger), Robert Wisz (Doree) and Mary Wisz, and cousins Clara, Lucy, and Kasey. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ronald and Rosalee Roberts. Visitation will be at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on July 10. Funeral service will take place at 2:30 PM on July 11 at Church of the Holy Spirit, Because of Covid-19, seating at Church of the Holy Spirit is limited. You can live stream at www.chslf.org. Burial will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the following would be appreciated: Lake Forest Academy's Waukegan Student Scholarship Fund, The Siebel Sailors Program, or The Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved