Abigail Alexandra Shanley-Roberts, aged 17, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home of a pulmonary embolism on June 26, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Ross and Eileen, and sister of Emily. Abigail was a rising senior at Lake Forest Academy and a competitive sailor with Lake Forest Sailing. She was a member of the Vestry and Choir at St. Elisabeth's in Glencoe. In addition to being an honors student who took 5 AP classes last year, Abbe was a talented knitter and baker who always found time for her friends. She was well known for her dry sense of humor. Most importantly, she was kind. Abigail's life's goal was to attend the US Coast Guard Academy to study naval architecture and serve and protect people on our waterways. She is survived by her parents, Ross and the Rev. Eileen Shanley-Roberts, sister Emily (Alejandro Ruiz-Ramon), Grandparents Donald and Helen Shanley, pugs Oliver and Mildred and cats Ambrosius and David as well as Aunts and Uncle: Robyn Roberts (Steve Morger), Robert Wisz (Doree) and Mary Wisz, and cousins Clara, Lucy, and Kasey. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ronald and Rosalee Roberts. Visitation will be at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on July 10. Funeral service will take place at 2:30 PM on July 11 at Church of the Holy Spirit, Because of Covid-19, seating at Church of the Holy Spirit is limited. You can live stream at www.chslf.org
. Burial will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the following would be appreciated: Lake Forest Academy's Waukegan Student Scholarship Fund, The Siebel Sailors Program, or The Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign.
