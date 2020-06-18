Adele M. Claypool, age 81, of North Chicago, IL passed away on June 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mother Adele Claypool was born July 12, 1938 in Waukegan, IL.
Adele was retired from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, North Chicago, IL.
She is survived by a son/grandson, Shawn Gray Claypool; two daughters, Susan Joy and Prophetess Cynthia Fields, four sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Bishop Patricia E. Stern, Officiating. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in News Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.