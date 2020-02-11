|
|
Adelyne "Ma, Grandma, Gamma" Clifford Solum (87) of Gurnee, Illinois, joined her Creator in Heaven on February 6, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1933 in Waukegan, Illinois, to the late Alma (Cook) and Louis "James" Clifford. Grandma married the love of her life Glenn "Papa" Solum on May 22, 1954 and had celebrated 65 years of love and marriage this past May.
Grandma spread her light and love everywhere she went. First in raising her four children: Glennie (Marianne) Solum; Cindy (Lennart) Adamsson; Jim (Kayce) Solum; Ron (Julie) Solum. Then, in being present and active in the lives of her ten grandchildren: Ryan (Bianca), Justin, Kris (Christine), Jimmy, Maggie, Jackie, Kinzie, Anna, Maddox, Mason and three great-grandchildren: Jack, Luke, Emersyn. Grandma always says her greatest gift in life is her family. Grandma was the glue that held her family together and kept them connected.
Grandma's favorite pastimes were generously giving out sweets to the family while munching on her favorites: Fannie May chocolates, Fritos and Reese Peanut Butter cups; watching Hallmark movies; sharing family stories; laughing; watching her favorite football teams (a lifelong Chicago Bears fan & more recent of Mahomes and the KC Chiefs); keeping the family informed and connected through what she called "playing on my iPad"; always recognizing each person's interests and making it "their special thing together". Grandma passionately spread the message of God's unconditional love while teaching Sunday School at Waukegan First United Methodist Church for over 40 years, only retiring a few years ago. Grandma's unwavering faith and continuous prayers touched each and every person she loved. Her family is forever grateful for every laugh, every chocolate, and every moment they shared with her.
To celebrate her love, light, and memories, there will be a visitation at the Warren Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15th from 10-11:30am followed by a more private Celebration of Life service for family, close friends, and church family at the Waukegan First United Methodist Church, 128 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave, at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Waukegan First United Methodist Church in loving memory of Adelyne Solum would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 11, 2020