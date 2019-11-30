|
Agnes passed away November 12, 2019. She was a resident of Wildwood, IL for 35 years. She has left behind her husband, Don of 64 years, and sons Jack (Susan), Les (Jean), Don, Jr (Rachel), and daughter Nora. She also left behind her grandchildren Katie (Ben), Jena, Jake (Hunter), Daniel, Lisa, Zachary, and Nathan.
A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 with the Service beginning at 3:00 at Gages Lake Bible Church, 18788 W Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake, IL 60030
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 30, 2019