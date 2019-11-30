Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gages Lake Bible Church
18788 W Gages Lake Road
Gages Lake, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Gages Lake Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Bratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes E. Bratton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes E. Bratton Obituary
Agnes passed away November 12, 2019. She was a resident of Wildwood, IL for 35 years. She has left behind her husband, Don of 64 years, and sons Jack (Susan), Les (Jean), Don, Jr (Rachel), and daughter Nora. She also left behind her grandchildren Katie (Ben), Jena, Jake (Hunter), Daniel, Lisa, Zachary, and Nathan.

A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 with the Service beginning at 3:00 at Gages Lake Bible Church, 18788 W Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake, IL 60030
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -