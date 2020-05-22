To the Diamond family:
I am so sorry for your loss. Jack was such a nice person. We saw him and his wife at the Swedish Glee club when it was opened. He never forgot our family. Rest In Peace
Alan "Jack" Diamond, 83, of Waukegan, IL and Cape Coral, FL, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan after a long illness. He was born in 1936 in Chicago, IL to Nathan and Ernestine (née Choyke) Diamond.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ronelle M. (née Gannon) Diamond.
He graduated from Waukegan High School and later served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. Jack was honorably discharged after a tour of duty in Europe.
He began his career with the Lake County Highway Department; then served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Lake County Sheriff's Office; and later held administrative positions with the Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Tollway. He retired as the Facility Director at the Ann Kiley Center in Waukegan.
Jack was a proud member of several organizations: Medinah Shrine (Lake County Shrine); Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of IL (Waukegan and Milburn Lodges); A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction Valley Chicago, Fraternal Order of Eagles; Loyal Order of Moose; Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks; Illinois Police Association; and Police Association of Cape Coral, Florida.
Jack loved boating, fishing, cruising the Caribbean with family, and riding his Harley. He often talked about two memorable trips: a solo long distance ride on his Harley across the Great Plains to Pikes Peak, Colorado and a boating trip to Minnesota with his daughter on the Mississippi River.
In addition to his wife Ronelle, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Smith (Perry S. Smith, Jr.); grandchild, Jordan A. Smith; nephew, Paul Diamond; niece, Sandee (née Diamond) Hunt; and cousins, Dick, Bill, and Jim Choyke.
He is preceded in death by his parents Nathan and Ernestine; brother, Bruce Diamond; and his favorite (ex) sister-in-law, Esterle (née Goldberg) Coburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago; American Diabetes Association; the National Kidney Foundation; or charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in News Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2020.