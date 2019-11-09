|
|
Alan E. Anderson, 83, of Waukegan passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Vista Medical center East in Waukegan.
He was born May 2, 1936 in Waukegan and was a life long resident.
Alan was a member of Waukegan Masonic Lodge 78, Medinah Shriners and served on the hospital committee of Shriners and played in auto racing.
He retired from Lake County Press working in printing sales in 2001 after many years of service.
Alan is survived by his sister, Audrey (James) Thompson of Grayslake; two nieces and a nephew.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Anne Anderson in 2016 and parents, Adolph and Gertrude (nee Sigman) Anderson.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.
Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Masonic service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Donations in his name may be made to the 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60707, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019