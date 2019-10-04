|
|
1923-2019
Albert Halweg, 96, of Mercer, WI passed away on September 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Albert was born in Waukegan, IL on February 7th, 1923. He married Eleanor "Sally" Heim in the August of 1947 in Waukegan.. Then he worked at OMC/Johnson Motors for 47 years as a plant manager.
Albert was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Albert was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Waukegan and loved fishing, hunting, NASCAR, cheering on the Packers, and spending time with friends and family especially his grandkids and great grandkids.
He is survived by his sons, Glenn (Jill) Halweg of Waukegan, Brian (Cathy Baxter) Halweg of Kenosha, four grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, and brothers, Raymond, and Jerry.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 4, 2019