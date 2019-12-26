|
Albert L. Brean, 86, of Zion, IL, passed away suddenly and peacefully on December 17, 2019. Al was born May 3, 1933 in North Chicago, IL and lived in this area his entire life. He graduated from Waukegan High School with the class of 1951. He was drafted into the Army, April Fools Day 1953. Al served in Alaska, which at that time was considered a foreign territory. After his discharge, he was a part time North Chicago Police Officer, and a full time carpenter. He married Rosemary Peterson on October 3, 1953 in the Chapel of the College building, here in Zion. Al was a member of Christ Community Church, the Waukegan Masonic Lodge #78, and worked as a carpenter as a member of the Carpenters Union 250 for over 65 years. Al was a loving father, his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary; children, Sherry (Michael) Baker, Nancy (Ronald) Nikkinen, and Scott (Vicki) Brean; grandchildren, Sean (Kimberlee) Baker, Emily Baker, Christofer Nikkinen, and Kellee Nikkinen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings. Services for Al will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion, IL. The visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Zion would be appreciated. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019