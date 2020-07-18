Albert Moore

Albert "Bert" Moore, 74, of Libertyville, IL formerly a longtime resident of Lake Forest died at home July 15, 2020. He was a retired building contractor with Chicago Renovators. Husband of Donna Geary Moore; father of Kelly (David) Lozinski and the late Todd Albert Alexander Moore (2018); grandfather of Libby, Sabine, & Patrick; brother of the late Susan Paulson. Bert's family would like to thank everyone who provided them with care and support. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bert's name to Love Inc of Lake County, P.O. Box 7796, Gurnee, IL 60031. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com
