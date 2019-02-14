|
|
Albert R. "Sonny" Hallgren, 72, of Antioch, IL, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Hallgren; son, Andrew (Kristina) Hallgren; grandchildren, Aaliyah Hallgren, Korbyn Murray, and Hayden, Codi, Michael and Cali Wallace; and brothers, Lawrence (Jennifer) Hallgren, and Mickey Hallgren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Wallace, sister, Paula Krakovsky; and his parents, Albert and Ruth Hallgren. Albert retired from Cardinal Health. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN.org). Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019