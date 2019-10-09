|
|
Alberta Jackson, 87, of Waukegan, IL died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center.
There will be a celebration of life service at noon, Saturday October 12, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Waukegan. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee IL. Visitation will be from 10am until noon on Saturday at the Church. For full obituary please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gurnee-il/virginia-jackson-8878597
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019