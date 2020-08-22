1/1
Alberto McPherson
With great love and sadness the family of Alberto "Berto" McPherson announce his sudden passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 52.

Berto will be lovingly remembered by his children, Yecenia, Blaine and Hassan McPherson, his mother Rosa Shepard, father Roberto McPherson, sister Rohanna (Roberto) Roma as well as his grandmother Zeporah, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces and many dear and close friends that were like family.

Berto was born in Colon, Panama, but spent a large part of his life in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan West High School and worked as a stylist in the area. Berto returned to Panama in 2010 and spent his final days in his home country.

Among many things, Berto will be missed for his big smile, sense of humor, soft heart and adventurous spirit. His kindness and generous nature made a positive impact on our lives.

A memorial service to remember and celebrate Berto's life will be held in February, 2021.


Published in News Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
