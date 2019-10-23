|
|
Aldona A. Wright (nee Kuzinskas) passed away on October 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family following a long illness. She was born on February 1, 1934 to John and Nellie Kuzinskas in Waukegan, IL where she resided all of her life. She married Harvey Earl Wright on September 28, 1963 and worked at United State Steel for 14 years before leaving to start their family. She was a life-long member of the former St. Bartholomew Church, (currently Holy Family Church, Most Blessed Trinity Parish) where she was an active member in the Mother's Club, St. Ann and St. Therese Altar and Rosary Societies and volunteered at St. Bart's Soup Kitchen. She was a graduate of St. Bartholomew School in 1947 and Holy Child High School in 1951. She was also a member of St. Therese Hospital Auxiliary where she was active in her community serving the less fortunate. She was also involved with Catholic Charities' Meals on Wheels program. In her free time, Aldona enjoyed watching her favorite Chicago Cubbies and Chicago Bulls games, playing bingo, creating arts and crafts with her sister Bernice and friend Florentine, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Harvey, and her children; Joseph Wright of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Joan (Scott) Rexroat of Lake in the Hills, IL, Michael (Heather) Wright of San Diego, CA, grandchildren; Aidan Wright and Ryan Rexroat, brother in law, Al Machak, as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Nellie Kuzinskas, brother, Rev. Monsignor John Kuzinskas, sister, Bernice Machak, as well as her infant sister, Nellie Kuzinskas, daughter baby girl Wright, and grandchildren; Christopher and Kaitlyn Rexroat who all died in infancy. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred or donations to Holy Family Church (Most Blessed Trinity Parish), Sisters of St. Casimir's Retirement Fund, or the Killey Developmental Center. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Info: 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guest book: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019