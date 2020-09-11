Alfred Richard Sefton, formerly of Waukegan, died Sept. 3 at Treasure Coast Hospice House in Fort Pierce, Fla. He was 84.



He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Waukegan, the son of Alfred R. Sefton Jr. and Norma Jean Marie (Sahlberg) Sefton. Al graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1954. He married Chandra Simpson in 1959 in Chicago; they divorced in 1987.



Al served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959, rising to the rank of sergeant. He worked as an aircraft hydraulic tech in the Marine Attack Squadron in areas including Japan and the Philippines. He remained active in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves until 1963.



Al was a lifelong member of the Waukegan Masonic Lodge No. 78, rising to the top Master Mason, or Third-Degree Mason, in July 1971. He was also a past member of the North Shore Club of Printing House Craftsman. Al worked at Nosco, Inc., in North Chicago for 43 years before retiring to Sarasota, Fla., in the 1990s. He moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla., in 2019 to be closer to his son.



Al's interests included flying and boating. He was a past member of the Stick and Rudder Flying Club at Waukegan National Airport. Al was honored as the first lifetime member of the Sarasota Model Yacht Club in 2019. He received the club's highest honor, the Commodore's Award, in 2005 and 2012, for his devoted service to the organization.



Survivors include three children, Dru Sefton (Andy Savoie), Washington, D.C.; Adam Sefton, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Paige Sefton (Chris Manning), Kenosha, Wisc.; granddaughter Norah Sefton Manning, Kenosha; and sister Jill Dewees (the late Barney Dewees), Sarasota, Fla. Former wife Chandra also survives.





