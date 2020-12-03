1/1
Alison Rae King
Alison Rae King, 90, a long-time resident of Zion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Green Bay, WI, after a short illness. Alison was born November 2, 1930, in Waukegan, IL, to Robert and Henrietta (nee Penman) Roy. She graduated from Zion High School in 1948. On July 6, 1957 she married Charles Earl King, in Winthrop Harbor, IL. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage before he passed away on December 4, 2010. She worked for a local doctor's office, the lunch program for the Zion School District, and in the insurance department for Maves Chiropractic Clinic. Alison was a long-time member of Grace Missionary Church. She served in a variety of capacities: singing in the choir, creating flower arrangements, working with the kitchen crew, and helping in the nursery. Alison exhibited a generous and compassionate spirit by giving much of her time and energy to help others she encountered during her life. Whether it was including an elderly neighbor without family in her holiday dinners, giving a home to a stray animal or simply giving someone a ride, she enjoyed brightening their day. Her hobbies included baking chocolate chip cookies, reading, crocheting, writing letters, and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her quilting group from church and visiting with friends and family every chance she got. She is survived by her son, Robin (Lynn) King of Green Bay, WI; daughter-in-law, Lerita King, of Zion; grandsons, Justin (Sinjoni) King of San Jose, CA, Ryan Cox of Chicago, and Mark (Brittany) Cox of Providence Village, Texas; great-grandson, Bryce Cox of Providence Village, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Henrietta Roy; her son, Gordon "Gordy" King; her husband, Charles King; and her brother, William Roy. A memorial service will be held at a future date. She will be interred at Mt Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
