Allan R. Haubrich, 85, of Grayslake, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Travanse Living at Grayslake.He was born on February 27, 1934 to the late Raymond and Hildegard (Marx) Haubrich in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Parkside and received his master's degree from UW Madison.On June 12, 1965 he married Eileen Voorhies at Immanuel United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2000. Allan entered the US Army November 15, 1956 and was honorably discharged on November 14, 1958.Allan worked as a high school U.S. History teacher in Waukegan for many years.Allan was a member of New Song Church in Zion.Allan was a White Sox, Green Bay Packer and Blackhawk fan. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and bible study. Allan's favorite passion was gardening.Allan is survived by his children Aleta (Mike) Evans of Clarksville, TN, Lorna Haubrich of Chicago, Lynette (David) Harper of Pleasant Prairie and Mark (Thiri) Haubrich of Salem Lakes, his grandchildren Kelsey Clegg, Kateland Clegg, Daniel Harper and Miranda Harper, his great grandson Benjamin Clegg and his brothers Dennis Haubrich and Randy (Joan) Haubrich both of Pleasant Prairie.Funeral Services for Allan will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with Full Military Honors to follow at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary