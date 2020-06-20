Allen Wedge
1945 - 2020
Allen W. Wedge, 74, of Zion, IL passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, IL. He was born June 16, 1945 in Waukegan, IL and was a longtime resident of Gurnee, IL.

Allen grew up in Gurnee, where he attended Gurnee Grade School and Warren Township High School, graduating in the class of 1963. He enjoyed Cubs baseball, music, and cars.

He is survived by a daughter, Donna Markey (Ron) of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Bonnie Shepperd (James) of Wadsworth, IL; brother, Kenneth Wedge of Lake Linden, MI; grandson, Scott Ford of Albuquerque, NM; nieces, Deborah Spurgeon, Wadsworth, IL, Laurie Hatton (James) of Zion, IL; nephew, John Shepperd (Julie) of Pleasant Prairie, WI; 2 grandnieces and 4 grandnephews.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pearl Wedge; brother, Lawrence Wedge; sister-in-law Barbara Wedge; nephew-in-law, David Spurgeon; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Jessie Wedge; maternal grandparents, George and Gladys Melka; as well as a number of aunts and uncles. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service has taken place privately. 

Arrangements entrusted to, Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL  60031.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
