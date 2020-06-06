Aloysius "Al" Machak, 94, of Waukegan, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. He was born in North Chicago on March 6, 1926 to Aloysius and Anna (nee Zuber) Machak and was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish in Waukegan.
Al's life was rooted in his faith, family, and community. He was a devout Catholic who served as an usher, lector, and parish council member at the former St. Bartholomew Church (now MBT parish) in Waukegan. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School in North Chicago and Waukegan Township High School. After graduating WTHS in 1944, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 87th Infantry Division during World War II. He saw action in the European Theater, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped to liberate Buchenwald. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his meritorious service during the Rhine River Crossing.
After his military discharge in 1946, Al worked as an accountant at U.S. Steel Corp. in Waukegan while also attending classes at Loyola University, Chicago. It was at U.S. Steel that Al met his wife, Bernice, whom he wed in 1958. They were married for 60 years and had four children. After his son Richard was born with developmental disabilities, Al became a tireless advocate for those with special needs. For many years, he served as Board President of the Parents' Association at Ann Kiley Center, the state-run facility where his son resides. He was also active in the annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, a fundraiser for the developmentally disabled. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Waukegan Council 731 for 71 years, the second longest serving brother knight in the council's history.
After 32 years at U.S. Steel, Al went on to managerial accounting positions at both Nosco Printing in North Chicago and the former St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan. After retiring from St. Therese in 1998, he continued to volunteer there in its Senior Circle Program. Over the years, he served on the North Chicago City Council, North Chicago Library Board, and Waukegan Planning Commission. From 1985 to 1998, he served as a Ward 3 trustee on the North Shore Sanitary District, and later on the Northeastern Illinois Planning Commission.
Al was proud of his Polish heritage and was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans, U.S.A. He enjoyed bowling, reading, classical music, and sports. He was an avid fan of both the Chicago White Sox and the Green Bay Packers (much to his family's dismay).
He is survived by his children: Peggy, John (Liz), Robert (Kathy), and Richard Machak; his grandchildren: John (Jennifer), Michael (Ashley), Kevin, and Amanda Machak; and his great-grandchildren: Marian, Carson, Emily, and Maggie Machak. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Jean Butler and Phyllis Gordy; brothers, Bernard, Edward (Pat), and Anthony (Bev) Machak; brother-in-law, Harvey Wright; and many special nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice; parents; grandparents; sister, Fran Machak; sister-in-law, Aldona Wright; brothers-in-law, Paul Butler, Walter Gordy, Msgr. John Kuzinskas; and infant great-granddaughter, Chloe Machak.
Graveside services and interment were held on Monday, June 1 at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial mass for Al's extended family and friends will be held later. Donations in his memory can be made to Friends of Ann Kiley Center, c/o Henrietta Reder, 1401 Dugdale Rd., Waukegan, IL, 60085. Arrangements under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home, 313 Tenth St., North Chicago, IL 60064. Please sign our online guest book at www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.