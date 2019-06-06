Resources More Obituaries for Alvin Cunningham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alvin F. Cunningham

Alvin Fitzgerald Cunningham was born to Commissioner Mary Ross Cunningham and the late Johnie Simmons Jr. on December 13, 1969 at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois. He was baptized at the age of ten at Antioch Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois under Pastor W.H. McIntosh. There he served as a Junior Usher. Alvin was educated in the Waukegan Public School System and graduated from Waukegan East High School in 1989. While in high school Alvin participated in several sports including track, basketball, football as well as JROTC. He expressed his musical talent by playing the flute in the Waukegan High School Band. Alvin was known by his classmates as the "Comic." The value of hard work was instilled in him at an early age, he had a paper route with the News Sun, was a golf caddy for Glen Brook Country Club and worked at "Pete's Fruit Market" in Waukegan, as a teenager. In 1989 Alvin enlisted in the United States Army serving as a Light Wheel Mechanic. While serving in the military he was assigned to Bravo Company 706th Maintenance/ 6th Infantry Division (Light) Pacific, Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Upon discharge Alvin returned to his hometown of Waukegan, where he briefly worked for the Lake County Recorder of Deeds before beginning his career in the hospitality industry. Alvin worked in the hospitality industry for many years relocating to Tallahassee, Florida to serve as the Regional District Manager for Red Roof Inn until his death. Alvin enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, motorcycle riding, music, his pet reptiles, watching the West Virginia Mountaineers football team and spending time with family and friends. He was always the life of party. Alvin also enjoyed participating in several fundraisers for the Lupus Foundation of America. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted mother, Mary Ross-Cunningham, three daughters, LeKeshia Lynn Cunningham, Lake Zurich, IL, Ashlee Katherine Lorena Cunningham, Lindenhurst, IL, Aareania Robertson-Cunningham , Milwaukee, WI, one son Anthony Cunningham, Lexington, Kentucky, five brothers Reverend Dr. Emerson (Lillian) Ross, Buford, GA, Mayor Sam Cunningham, Levi (Millicent) Finch, Alonzo (Chetara) Jenkins and Johnie Simmons Ill, all of Waukegan, IL, three sisters Jackie (Wayne) Bailey, Round Lake, IL and Asia Simmons, Waukegan, IL and Regina Bruno, Demopolis, AL, seven aunts Mary Hill, Waukegan, IL, Vera Polk, Los Angeles, CA, Dorothy Dickson and Eleanor (Larry) Hurt-Johnson both of Detroit, Ml, Gloria Rice, North Chicago, IL and Wynona (Judge) Booker, of Memphis, TN, Ruth Jackson of Tuscaloosa, AL, four uncles Eugene Ross and Forest (Dorothy) Ross both of Detroit, Ml, James (Ann) Ross, Brooklyn, NY, Lorenza (Jennifer) Beville-Ross, Waukegan, IL two God sisters, Crystal Handy-Allen, Racine, WI and Sonia Pipes, Zion, IL, one God-brother, Jeremiah Norwood, special friends Milton, Hector and Charles Rodriguez, Lance Handy, Jerome Adams, Sam Dotson Ill and Darrin Davis Jr., and a host of very close knit cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnie Simmons Jr., maternal and paternal grandparents, Ollis Sr. and Lorena Ross and Johnie Simmons Sr. and Julia Harris and a host of maternal aunts, uncles and family members. A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 208 Lake St., Waukegan, IL. Rev. John I. Caples, Jr., Pastor. Pastor Arthur J. Gass, Sr., Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553 please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019