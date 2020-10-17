1/1
Alvin L. Ester
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ester, Alvin L., 93, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed from this life peacefully on October 9, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1927 to Hillary and Celia Ester. After graduating from Shell Lake High School, Alvin served in the U.S. Army's 71st Signal Service Battalion in occupied Japan. He served his country again during the Korean War. He married Marian Smith on July 1, 1950 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Alvin proudly worked at U.S. Steel for 38 years and was a member of the Retiree's Club. After retirement, he and Marian spent winter months in Green Valley, AZ. He loved talking, joking, and telling stories. He loved old country music and the Chicago White Sox.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Marian; his children, Dale Sr., and Renee (Grant) Bolling; his grandchildren, Dale, Jr. (Lauren), Danny, David (Kara), Desiree (Adam), and Billie; great grandchildren, Andrew, Haley, Nathaniel, and Staley; and a great-great grandchild, Andrew, Jr., as well many loving friends and family members.

Visitation will be held on October 24, 2020 starting at 9:00 am at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm.

Donations in Alvin's honor can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved