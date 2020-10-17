Ester, Alvin L., 93, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed from this life peacefully on October 9, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1927 to Hillary and Celia Ester. After graduating from Shell Lake High School, Alvin served in the U.S. Army's 71st Signal Service Battalion in occupied Japan. He served his country again during the Korean War. He married Marian Smith on July 1, 1950 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Alvin proudly worked at U.S. Steel for 38 years and was a member of the Retiree's Club. After retirement, he and Marian spent winter months in Green Valley, AZ. He loved talking, joking, and telling stories. He loved old country music and the Chicago White Sox.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Marian; his children, Dale Sr., and Renee (Grant) Bolling; his grandchildren, Dale, Jr. (Lauren), Danny, David (Kara), Desiree (Adam), and Billie; great grandchildren, Andrew, Haley, Nathaniel, and Staley; and a great-great grandchild, Andrew, Jr., as well many loving friends and family members.
Visitation will be held on October 24, 2020 starting at 9:00 am at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm.
Donations in Alvin's honor can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.