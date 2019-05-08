Ana (Agavnie) Paparigian, 97, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at home. She was born in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 15, 1920 and emigrated from Cuba to the U.S. on September 26, 1946. Her parents Haroutiun Kasparian and Nevart (nee Der Manuelian) Kasparian were early refugees from the Armenian genocide. Her passage to Cuba and eventually to America was difficult. As a child in Cuba she felt discrimination in school and asked her name be changed to better assimilate. She excelled in school but was required to help the family because her mother was traumatized by the horrors of the genocide. She married Merron Paparigian of Waukegan, Illinois her husband for 46 years before his passing in 1992. She was a founding member of the St. George Armenian Apostolic Church of Waukegan and the past president of the Women's Guild. She served in many capacities of the church as an altar guild member and chef for bake sales and picnics. She was a professional seamstress along the North Shore area with clients ranging from brides and performers to politicians and professionals. Her talent was to create stylish clothing without need for extensive measuring. Later in life she completed an estimated 1,000 crocheted Afghans cherished by family and friends across the U.S., Armenia, Poland, Nagorno Karabagh, Cuba and Mexico. She was self taught in English, Armenian and Spanish and was a translator for the Waukegan Grade Schools and the legal community of Waukegan. Additionally, she was an unofficial ambassador for the Armenian community in Waukegan and regaled visitors with her knowledge of the community's history. She is survived by her loving children Nvart Riley and Nishan (Joan) Paparigian, two sisters in Havana, Cuba, Estrella (Arpenig) Kasparian and Sara Perez Kasparian; 5 grandchildren Dr. Summer knight, Adam Sharani, Jefri (Naomi) Sharani, Chelsea (Jason)French and Cory (Heather) Paparigian; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merron, brother Gaspar Kasparian and great grandson Nickolas Wolf Knight.Visitation will be held at the Peterson Patch Funeral Home, 408 Sheridan Road, Waukegan Thursday May 9th from 5-9 P.M. Funeral services will be held 10 A.M. Friday, May 10th at St. George Armenian Church, 1015 McAree Road, Waukegan following visitation from 9 to 10 A.M. Rev. Fr. Sahak Kaishian will officiate. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. George Armenian Church for the Children of Armenia Sponsorship Program (CASP). Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 8, 2019