Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew McDondeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew N. Stoll McDondeld


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew N. Stoll McDondeld Obituary
Andrew Norman Stoll McDoneld, 81, a resident of Racine, WI, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born August 9, 1938 in Chicago, IL and was adopted by Andrew and Helen Stoll. Andrew was a veteran having served with the US Marine Corps, "Semper Fi". He was a graduate of Waukegan High School and owned and operated Stoll Glass Company in North Chicago. Andrew is survived by his children Lisa Taffe, Teresa (Kenny) Williams, Andrew "Drew" (Angelica) Stoll, and Christopher Stoll, his grandchildren Jalhia Johnson, Eric Johnson, Craig Smith, Christina Stoll, and Joshua Hansen, his great-grandchildren Essence Johnson, Eniyah Johnson, and Eric Johnson, his sister Roberta Eshoo Collins, and his nephews Gilbert Eshoo, Rob Eshoo, and Greg Eshoo. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Nicole "Niki" Stoll. All funeral arrangements were held privately and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -