|
|
Andrew Norman Stoll McDoneld, 81, a resident of Racine, WI, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born August 9, 1938 in Chicago, IL and was adopted by Andrew and Helen Stoll. Andrew was a veteran having served with the US Marine Corps, "Semper Fi". He was a graduate of Waukegan High School and owned and operated Stoll Glass Company in North Chicago. Andrew is survived by his children Lisa Taffe, Teresa (Kenny) Williams, Andrew "Drew" (Angelica) Stoll, and Christopher Stoll, his grandchildren Jalhia Johnson, Eric Johnson, Craig Smith, Christina Stoll, and Joshua Hansen, his great-grandchildren Essence Johnson, Eniyah Johnson, and Eric Johnson, his sister Roberta Eshoo Collins, and his nephews Gilbert Eshoo, Rob Eshoo, and Greg Eshoo. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Nicole "Niki" Stoll. All funeral arrangements were held privately and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 1, 2020