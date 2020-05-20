Angela Hudlun, 46, formerly of Chicago passed away May 14. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. Angie will be greatly missed by her daughters Sydni, Daria, & Avani and her siblings Stacy, Lorenzo (Nancy), Thaddeus, & Tasha. Angie was also a loving aunt to Nathaniel, Caleb, Jonte, Matthew, & Olivia. She leaves many friends and cousins to mourn her loss, particularly Jackie Veals. The family will be mourning privately.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store