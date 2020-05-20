Angela Hudlun, 46, formerly of Chicago passed away May 14. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. Angie will be greatly missed by her daughters Sydni, Daria, & Avani and her siblings Stacy, Lorenzo (Nancy), Thaddeus, & Tasha. Angie was also a loving aunt to Nathaniel, Caleb, Jonte, Matthew, & Olivia. She leaves many friends and cousins to mourn her loss, particularly Jackie Veals. The family will be mourning privately.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 20, 2020.