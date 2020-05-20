Angela Hudlun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Hudlun, 46, formerly of Chicago passed away May 14. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. Angie will be greatly missed by her daughters Sydni, Daria, & Avani and her siblings Stacy, Lorenzo (Nancy), Thaddeus, & Tasha. Angie was also a loving aunt to Nathaniel, Caleb, Jonte, Matthew, & Olivia. She leaves many friends and cousins to mourn her loss, particularly Jackie Veals. The family will be mourning privately.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 19, 2020
Love YA Sis...You Be Truly Miss...❤❤❤❤
Corey Mason
Family
May 19, 2020
To my big cousin im so honor i had the chance to know and have great conversation, u will be trutly missed by all Love u
Lakeisha edward
Family
May 19, 2020
I luv u
Stacy Hudlun
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved