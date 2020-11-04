Anita Glogovsky, 82, of Huntley, IL, formerly of Gurnee, IL and Nokomis, FL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Rudolph Glogovsky (2019).



She graduated from St. Therese Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse for over 35 years. She was a caregiver throughout her life. Anita grew up on a farm and had a special love for animals. She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed crafts and crocheting. Over the years she won many awards at the Lake County Fair.



She is survived by her 5 children, Kim (Ron) Nesbitt, Kevin (Kay) Glogovsky, Lisa (Andrew) Gruber, Todd (Joan) Glogovsky, and Terry (Jan) Glogovsky; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Frazier, Brandy Frazier, Alex Frazier, Aaron Frazier, Benjamin Glogovsky, Emma (Luke) Gorst, Patrick Glogovsky, Trevor Gruber, Samuel Glogovsky, Danielle Glogovsky, Owen Glogovsky, Ian Glogovsky, and Julia Glogovsky; 3 great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Aiden, and Brock; and brothers, Jim (Carole) Wentz of Chatfield, MN and Francis (Judy) Wentz of Seattle, WA.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Edna Wentz.



Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9AM to 10:15AM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11AM at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL 60083. Registration is required to attend Mass. To register, please call the funeral home at 847-244-1155 prior to 3PM on Thursday.



Interment follows Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.



IL Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, face masks required.





