Anita Marie Merkel Dyer passed away on November 17, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born on May 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL.
Anita was a longtime resident of Antioch where she met her husband, Dennis. Anita was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was most proud of her role as grandma.
Anita was devoted to her community and serving it. She led the Antioch Sequoit Mat Assistant Wrestling Program, served as an Antioch Township Trustee, currently held the position of Antioch Township Clerk, and ran the Antioch Township Senior Program. She was also a member of the Antioch Woman's Club, and previously taught at Head Start.
Anita is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis; her 3 children, Justin (Dawn) Dyer, Lucas (Tina) Dyer, and Meghan (James) Dawe; her 7 grandchildren, Cael, Colden, Chase, Stella, Sloane, Rory, and Stone; her father, Thomas Merkel; her 9 siblings, and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jane Marie (Hanley) Merkel; brother-in-law, Charles Peak, and grandparents.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch. Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Antioch Township Senior Program, P.O. Box 658, Antioch, IL 60002. For information, call 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 21, 2019