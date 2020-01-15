|
Ann C. Janocha, 95, of North Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lake Forest Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Ann was a lifelong member of Queen of Peace (formerly Holy Rosary) Catholic Church in North Chicago and was a member of the choir and Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Lake County Catholic Women's Club. Ann retired from the Department of the Navy where she worked as a Financial Analyst for over 30 years. She is survived by two sisters; Theresa (the late Robert) Belec, and Josephine (the late Arthur) Isaacson, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends. Ann is further survived by her special godchild, Maribeth Mazzetta and her husband Greg Mazzetta, who provided loving care. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; Stanley and Catherine (nee Skora), three brothers; Joey, Ted and Tony, one sister, Mary, a niece, Ann Lakiotis and a nephew, Robert "Andy" Janocha. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00 AM at the church. Interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials or Masses in Ann's name to: Most Blessed Trinity Parish. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guestbook at: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020