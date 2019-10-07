|
|
Ann E. Newcomb, 64 years old of Salem, WI, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Beloved wife of Robert Newcomb.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service at 12:00PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Wilmot United Methodist Church, 11425 Fox River Road Wilmot, WI 53192. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 MAIN ST. ANTIOCH, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 7, 2019