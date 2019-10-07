Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Newcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Newcomb Obituary
Ann E. Newcomb, 64 years old of Salem, WI, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Beloved wife of Robert Newcomb.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service at 12:00PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Wilmot United Methodist Church, 11425 Fox River Road Wilmot, WI 53192. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 MAIN ST. ANTIOCH, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now