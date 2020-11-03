Ann E. Robinson, 82, of Lake Villa, passed away November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.She was born January 24, 1938 in Amasa, MI to Arnie and Lily (Manilla) Maki. She married the love of her life, Donald V. Robinson on April 23, 1960 in Waukegan. Ann graduated from Amasa High School in 1956. She was a longtime teacher's aide and had a passion for working with kids. She was an avid churchgoer and held strong in her faith being a member of Lakeland Baptist Church along with playing leading roles in Vacation Bible School, Awanas, Bible Study and Sunday School for many years. She loved being surrounded by family and friends and always worked to keep them together.She is survived by her four sons, Gordon (Carlyn Raduechel) Robinson, Arthur (Dawn) Robinson, Daniel (Jennifer Olsen) Robinson and Curtiss Robinson; daughter-in-law Margaret Robinson; grandchildren, Kristine (Jason) Rivard, Philip (Sarah) Robinson, Colin Robinson, Stephanie (Jeff) Fraser, Jackie Martini, Emily (Matthew) Karger, Kathryn (Mitchell) Roberts, Megan Robinson, Ryan (Lisa) Plunkett, Valerie Robinson, and Brytne (Paul) Kitchin; great grandchildren, Reagan, Deliah, Oliver, Lily, Jacob, Aliyah, Peter, and Wesley; siblings David Maki, Victor Maki, Heidi (Timothy) Czarnik, Arthur (Ruth) Maki, Aila Maki and Michael Maki; many nieces, nephews, her extended Lakeland Baptist Church family and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Donald V. Robinson; her parents; brother William Maki; sister Linda (Maki) Martel, sister-in-law Mary Maki and daughter-in-law Kathy Robinson.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home, 1475 N. Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be Private.Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery & Mausoleum in Gurnee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeland Baptist Church.In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation.Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.