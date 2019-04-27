Home

Ann M. Larson Obituary
Ann M. Larson, 80, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 with her husband by her side. Ann was born March 29, 1939 in Quantico, VA to Leo and Alma Griffin. She married Harry Larson and together they raised two sons. Ann worked at the Zion-Benton Public Library for 17 years, after retirement she continued to volunteer at the library for another 17 years. She was a skilled embroiderer, enjoyed reading, watching M.A.S.H, and was an avid Packer fan. Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry Larson; sons, Robert (Karen) Larson, and Daniel (Sharon) Larson; grandchildren, Dylan (Amber) Kocinski, Kurtis Larson, and Jake Larson; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 27, 2019
