Ann Paul Foley, 85, of King William, VA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Ann was born and raised in Hopewell, VA. She often spoke of her life growing up in a place she loved so much. She loved to share stories of her younger years attending her beloved school, Hopewell High School. She shared stories about cheerleading and The Teen Canteen, as well as stories of being with her friends, and meeting the love of her life, Mike Foley. She married Mike Foley in 1953. They raised four beautiful daughters and lived in Woodbridge, Virginia during the 60's. Sometime later, they relocated to Waukegan, Illinois where they resided for 30 years. She was a stay at home mother who spent most of her days chauffeuring her girls to practices, games, and performances. Eventually, they moved back to King William, Virginia in 1999. Ann became very involved at Colosse Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Sanctuary Choir, The Faith Bears and Young at Heart. She loved bowling, painting, singing, word puzzles, board games, riding the country backroads, and most of all, bargain shopping. She looked forward to having lunch out with her girls and driving her scooter through Wal-Mart. Most importantly, she enjoyed being with her family and her loved ones. She will be remembered for her story telling, her contagious laugh, her beautiful smile, and her kind heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Foley, and her parents, Clyde and Tolie Paul. She is survived by her sister, Hilda Hall (Jim), her four daughters, Nancy Embrey (Mike), Dawn Smith (Linwood), Sue Croxton (Brad), Judy Metzger (Rick), her grandchildren, Chris Pitts, Leanne Semones (Calvin), Emily Hill (Scotty), Joey Smith (Kasey), Danny Smith (Mary), Scotty Smith, Jay Croxton (Brianna), Jackie Lane (Noah), Ricky Metzger, Timmy Metzger, Mikey Metzger, Allison Chaffin (Joe) and Erin Embrey, as well as 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive visitors Monday, April 22nd from 5-8 PM at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA. The funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, April 23rd at Colosse Baptist Church, 23945 King William Rd., West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1503 Santa Rosa Road #120, Richmond, VA 23229 in honor of her great grandson, Blake Pitts, or to Colosse Baptist Church New Building Fund, 23945 King William Rd., West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary