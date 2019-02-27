Anna Mae Gross, 78, of Waukegan, went to be with The Lord, Friday, February 22, 2019. Anna passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 1, 1940 to Estel and Mary Price. Anna was a long-time resident of Waukegan where she lived her entire life. Anna was a devoted sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a hard worker, for years working two jobs to support her children, always sacrificing her needs for the good of her family. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. Anna made countless donations to charities near and dear to her heart, such as World Wildlife Fund, The Humane Society, , Veterans of Foreign Wars, Special Olympics and the Native American Heritage Association. She will be remembered for her love and selflessness towards others. She was a woman of independence who found great joy in the simple thing's life had to offer. Family was important to Anna, for it was her most treasured accomplishment. Anna raised five wonderful children; four daughters and one son. Her family grew to include eighteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and growing! Anna was preceded in death by her parents Estel and Mary Price, along with her brother Tommy Price. She is survived by her beloved children Elizabeth Cole, Kathleen (John) Capp, Mary (Mitch) Saunders, Brenda Gawloski, and Robert (Amy) Gross. Grandchildren Angie (Victor) Gustafson, Buddy Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Allen Henderson, Grace McKnight, and Bryan Burton, Brooke (Jacob) Madison, Brittany Capp, and Jessica Capp, Tiffany Saunders, Bryar Saunders, Taylor Saunders, Hannah Saunders, and Hailey Saunders, Nadine Rosenthal, Zac Rosenthal, Robert Gross, and Joshua Gross. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Edge, Daniel (Karen) Price, and Johnny (Sarah) Price. A memorial service and visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Congdon's Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary