Anna "Annie" Marie Scholl, (nee Camellino) 93 years old, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born August 17, 1926 in Rondout. Annie is survived by her daughter Lisa Ann (Gary Martin), the Light of her Life, Captain Richard Dominick Young~75th Ranger Regiment. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Marie, her husband, Clarence Scholl, and her nephew Mikey Camellino. Annie will now join her father, John Camellino, her mother Mary Camellino, her sister, Sara, her brothers Rocco, Kelly, Frank, Mike, Dominic, and Sammy. Annie leaves many nieces and nephews who she loved very much along with Colleen Collins. Annie worked as a waitress for most of her life. Many people knew her from Dom's Drive Inn, the Lake Bluff Golf Course, and Great Lakes Naval Officer's Club. Annie loved people, lottery tickets, slot machines, dancing, swedish fish candy, and adored cooking for anyone who was hungry. Most of all, she loved her family and spent her last years with her sister Sara. Annie communicated her longing to be reunited with her family-her prayers have been answered and she is at peace. Thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for their compassion and their unbelievable care and to the McMurrough Funeral Chapel for their unconditional support. In honor of Annie, a memorial luncheon is scheduled for August 16th, 2020 at the Gurnee American Legion at 1:00 PM. Donations in her name can be made on-line at leadthewayfund.org or you can mail to: Ranger Lead the Way Inc, 300 Garden City Plaza, Suite 149, Garden City, NY 11530.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020