Annie Liza Morris Squires
1927 - 2020
Annie Liza Morris Squires' season peacefully ended at home with her loving family near as she went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. She entered this life on July 24, 1927, born to James and Henrietta Morris in Leighton, AL. She was united in marriage to Charles Squires and raised their children.

Annie will be forever missed by her four children: Marsha Holden, Lance Squires, Gregory (Jacqueline) Squires, Waukegan, IL, and Sheila (Joseph) Douglas, Marietta, GA.

In lieu of flowers or food for the family, Annie would be humbled by your donation in her name to her beloved Shiloh Baptist Church.

The family respectfully requests that all family and friends follow COVID-19 guidelines and honor 6' social distancing and wear masks. Visitation, following strict COVID-19 guidelines, will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be available via live stream at Tolar-Westgate.com. After visitation, burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Zion, IL. There will be no repast. Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Tolar ~ Westgate Funeral & Cremations at 616 Washington Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tolar ~ Westgate Funeral & Cremations -- Visitation will be available via live stream at Tolar-Westgate.com .
Funeral services provided by
Westgate Funerals and Tributes
616 Washington St
Waukegan, IL 60085
847-662-8000
