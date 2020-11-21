Annina Lillie Palmisano (Acello, Jose'), age 91, passed away on October 20, 2020 at home, in Lancaster, CA. She was born on August 22, 1929 in San Bernardino, CA to Rocco R and Bessie H Palmisano (nee Bubier). She spent 30 years in Highland Park and Lake Bluff, Illinois before returning to her home state in 1977. She is survived by one sister, Sandra Cross (Bill Cummings), Anaheim, CA; seven children, Cataldo Acello Jr, Pleasant Prairie, WI; Patrick (Deborah) Acello Sr, Lake Bluff, IL; Elizabeth (Gerald) Cashmore, DePere, WI; Julie Hernandez (Carl Olsen), Lincoln, CA; Sandra Cox, Frankfort, IN; Thomas (Lynne Morris) Acello Sr, Red Bluff, CA; Diana (Brent) Hunnicutt, Lancaster, CA; 23 grandkids; 51 great-grandkids; and 2 great great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Patrick C, Rocco J, and Sam M Palmisano; ex-husband Cataldo Acello Sr; ex-husband Johnny Jose'; son Francis R Acello; and granddaughter Laura C Fowler.



No services at this time.





