Anny Richardson, 98, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away on October 7, 2019, at her home. Anny was born July 26, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN. Anny came to Illinois after graduating from Hopkins High School. She worked as a nanny, an operator at Illinois Bell, bookkeeper and at the Winthrop Harbor Post Office. She met her future husband, Burt Richardson at a soft ball game. They married and settled into a little house across the street from the grade school. She started working part time for the Winthrop Harbor School District as a bookkeeper. This eventually led to full time employment and she became Secretary to the Superintendent and the Board of Education. Her career started in 1951 and ended in 1983 with 32 years of service. Anny was a strong-willed independent lady with many talents. She was a wonderful cook, fabulous seamstress, knitter of beautiful sweaters and afghans, along with making dazzling crafts. She even took a woodworking class and made a beautiful oak shelf unit. Anny was also a great animal lover and supported many organizations. Anny was a founding member of Our Lady of Humility where she was active in the choir, Women's Guild and played the organ for 20 years. Anny and Burt were married November 21, 1942. They were married for 57 years before Burt passed away in 1999. Anny is survived by her daughter, Penny (David) Schneider; three grandsons, whom she dearly loved, Stephen (Wendy) Mabbett, Joseph (Rachelle) Mabbett and Michael Mabbett; great-grandchildren that she adored, Tara Mabbett Baylie Mabbett, Rylie Mabbett and Brison Mabbett. She was extra blessed to have two great-great-grandchildren, Jeremy Braim and Kaileigh Braim. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia; father, William; husband, Burt; and her mother-in-law, Rose. Anny had a large family that included six brothers and sisters, six half brothers and sisters, and five step-brothers and sisters. Anny was the last surviving sibling. Penny, Anny's daughter, had the honor of caring for her for the past two and a half years, along with wonderful care givers, Pat Czaplicki and Sandy Dickson. Anny's family is also grateful for the wonderful staff from Accord Hospice, Nancy, Beth, Michelle, Trina, Vicki, and anyone else who made my mom's and our families lives more comfortable. Services for Anny will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10644 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, IL. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 12, 2019