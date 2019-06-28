Anthony "Tony" F. Shebenik, 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI crossed the finish line and received his checkered flag on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family.



Services will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. A time of storytelling and sharing of loving memories will begin 9:00 A.M. and will go until the time of the service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Shebenik Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Tony was born November 28, 1947 in Waukegan, IL to John and Mary (Chmiel) Shebenik. He enjoyed working on cars with Shorty. Tony served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Christine Nass in Waukegan on April 11, 1987 and together they enjoyed many years celebrating their love. Tony attended Waukegan High School. He retired from the Lake County Department of Public Works after over 28 years of service.



Tony is survived by his loving wife, Chris; son, Jody (Eileen) Hilber of Kenosha; daughter, Jenna (Tony) Krahn of Clarksville, TN; his brothers and sisters: John (Mary) Shebenik, Loretta Stanerson, Lucy (Ed) Jurgaitis, Mary Ann Krolak, Ed (Terry) Shebenik, James Shebenik, Steven Shebenik; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Nancy Parker, Carolyn (Wally) Zernicke, Debbie Nass, Dale (Barb) Nass, Debra Nass, Lois (Jerry) Koppa, Beth (Tom) Sommer, Mary (Ron) Wilichowski, Carl (Jill) Hilber, and Larry Pontius; grandchildren: Amanda, Melissa, Kaitlyn, Daniel, David, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren: McKenna and Iyanna; along with many, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: Dolores and William Gedvilas, Frank Stanerson, Helen and William Wagner, Barney Krolak, Reuben Nass, Marvin and Diana Long, Calvin Nass, Arthur and Evelyn Hilber, John Hilber, David Hilber, and Julie Allmann. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 28, 2019