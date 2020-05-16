Anthony G. Guillen
Anthony "Fish" G. Guillen, age 70, of Beach Park, IL passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Lake County, IL. He is survived by his mother, Guadalupe "Al" Guillen; his siblings Arthur (Debbie), and Mary Guillen; his children Lisa Werst, Cathy (Shane) Stanton, Tammy Guillen, Sarah Guillen, Michael (Emily) Guillen; 7 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Reynaldo Guillen, Sr. and brother, Reynaldo Guillen, Jr. Anthony graduated from North Chicago Community High School in 1969, where he was involved in sports and lettered in baseball. Shortly after completing high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1970-1974. Anthony worked at various companies as a chemical technician until his retirement. Anthony was an avid Cubs fan and delighted in seeing them win the World Series. Anthony had a great caring capacity for the less fortunate and constantly helped anyone who asked for it.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation a memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.
