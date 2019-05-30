Anthony "Tony" James Custer, 61, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Tony was born in Waukegan, Illinois in 1958. He graduated from Zion-Benton High School class of '76. After graduating, he felt called to serve his country and went into the Army where he served faithfully and dutifully. He received the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Rifle M-16 (Marksman) and Hand Grenade (Marksman) medals. After Tony was honorably discharged he married his neighborhood sweetheart, whom he had known for many years. They had three wonderful children, whom Tony loved dearly. He was a good husband, provider, and spent most of his time with family. He was a great gardener and always had plenty of fresh vegetables on hand. Tony will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathrine Mureil; and his godmother, Carole Rampale. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 32 years, Carol Custer; son, Joshua Custer; daughter, Elizabeth Custer; grandson, Jacob Custer; parents, Albert and Agnes Custer; brothers, David and John Custer; sister, Melanie Molback. Tony was buried at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in TN. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 30, 2019