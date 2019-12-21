|
|
Anthony Karl Stanley, age 57, of Gurnee, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville from cancer. He leaves his loving wife, Kathie; daughters, Dawn and Melissa; grandchildren, Colton, Zoe, Landry and Noel; brothers, Pat (Debbie), Mike (Debbie), Nick (Paula); and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Polly; brother, Rusty; and granddaughter, Olivia. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847) 223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019