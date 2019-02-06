Anthony Ybarra Hernandez, 49, of North Chicago, passed away on February 3, 2019. Anthony was born in San Antonio, Texas to Guadalupe Rosales and Rosalinda Ybarra Rosales. He was a volunteer for the Waukegan Police Department for over 20 years. He was a loving husband and father to his two sons who he deeply adored. He was a man of faith who would often pray for his entire family and their wellbeing. Anthony is survived by his wife, Monica Hernandez; his two sons Michael and Daniel Hernandez; brother Guadalupe Rosales; two sisters Aileen Ybarra and Amy Hernandez; extended family and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Rosalinda Ybarra Rosales. His visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, IL 60085. His funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL 60064. Burial will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. For more information, please call, (847) 623-3730. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary