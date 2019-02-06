Home

The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Anthony Ybarra Hernandez, 49, of North Chicago, passed away on February 3, 2019. Anthony was born in San Antonio, Texas to Guadalupe Rosales and Rosalinda Ybarra Rosales. He was a volunteer for the Waukegan Police Department for over 20 years. He was a loving husband and father to his two sons who he deeply adored. He was a man of faith who would often pray for his entire family and their wellbeing. Anthony is survived by his wife, Monica Hernandez; his two sons Michael and Daniel Hernandez; brother Guadalupe Rosales; two sisters Aileen Ybarra and Amy Hernandez; extended family and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Rosalinda Ybarra Rosales. His visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, IL 60085. His funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL 60064. Burial will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. For more information, please call, (847) 623-3730.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
